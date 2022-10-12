COVID-19 continues to affect growth at the Port of Redwood City but through diversifying maritime operations and expanding waterfront recreational uses, officials are optimistic stronger fiscal years are ahead.
“We’re always cautiously optimistic. In conversations I have with tenants, they’re still seeing strong construction contracts coming through the supply chain both in the public and private sectors, which is good for us remaining strong but probably also holding steady,” port Executive Director Kristine Zortman said.
Sand, scrap metals, cement and other aggregates have made their way into the port from China, Canada, Mexico, Bangladesh and other areas.
By the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, the port, which largely specializes in shipping raw construction materials, closed its books with a favorable 4% increase in revenue from last year, bringing in $9.4 million and about 2 million in tonnage annually.
Supply chain issues and COVID-19 have both affected the shipping industry but Zortman said tenants have fared well, in part, by appealing to companies looking to ship to the Bay Area but cannot afford the fees charged at other larger ports.
Given that the height of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge prevents larger shipping containers from traveling into Redwood City’s port, Zortman said more niche imports in smaller shipments have made their way into local waters.
In addition to diversifying imports, an ongoing mission for port officials, Zortman said developing public amenities along the waterfront remains a key objective. Officials have been on the lookout for a long-term partner to help redevelop the area but current economic instability has created hesitancy to enter the market, Zortman said.
“We’re going through the strategy now of what that looks like and what other opportunities there are,” Zortman said.
Beyond big capital improvements and additions, the vision could also include bringing a restaurant back to the area and creating educational opportunities along the marina. A future ferry system would be a complementary use to the public amenities, port officials have said.
Progress is also being made in advancing plans for a new ferry system in partnership with the Water Emergency Transportation Authority and Redwood City. City councilmembers approved a measure Monday that directs the city manager to draft a memorandum of understanding detailing the responsibilities of each agency as the project enters its design phase.
The terminal, once complete, could connect Redwood City to two other WETA stations in San Francisco and Oakland. Construction is expected to conclude in 2026 following an environmental review and community engagement process.
“We are one step closer to launching a new way to travel to and from Redwood City,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in an email statement. “Community input will shape the design of this regional transportation alternative over the next year.”
