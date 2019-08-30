A San Francisco police sergeant has been charged for allegedly unlawfully pulling a fire alarm at the Pacific police headquarters earlier this month.
According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, prosecutors this week filed a single misdemeanor charge against 25-year-old Sgt. Maria Teresa Donati for causing a false fire alarm.
On Aug. 7, Donati, a Pacifica resident, allegedly showed up with a group of residents at the Pacifica Police Department for a discussion about a city council proposal regarding people sleeping in vehicles.
The discussion, however, was a closed-door meeting, and the group was turned away. Donati then allegedly pulled a fire alarm inside the building and walked out, Wagstaffe said.
The alarm prompted the evacuation of the Police Department and firefighters responded.
Police were able to identify Donati as the suspect through photographs taken outside the meeting, according to Wagstaffe.
“We do feel she should be held accountable for doing it,” he said.
Although the charge was filed this week, Wagstaffe said Donati will be arraigned within the next four or five weeks.
The San Francisco Police Department was not immediately available for comment.
