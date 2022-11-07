Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both.
At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where a residence had been broken into and the bedroom ransacked, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
Nobody was found in the area at the time.
About an hour later, at 9:11 p.m., another home was reported broken into on the 1000-block of Drake Court. Again, nobody was found in the area, but closed circuit television footage allegedly showed three men in dark clothing with their faces covered.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling 1-800-547-2700.
PG&E braces for potential storms
as rain showers fall on the region
Much-needed rain and snow is forecasted through mid-November, and with it comes potential for more storms to pass through the Bay Area, warned the Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Saturday.
The electrical company expects the region to endure storms passing by intermittently starting Saturday until at least next Wednesday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center also forecasts rainy weather through Nov. 15.
“It is looking like the storm door is going to be open for the next week or two,” said Neil Flaiz, a meteorologist in PG&E’s Meteorological Operations department.
