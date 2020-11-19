Measure Y is closer than ever to passing after building up a 34-vote lead in the latest election update from the San Mateo County Elections Office on Wednesday.
Measure Y, as of Wednesday night, had 22,950 yes votes, or 50.04 percent, and 22,916 no votes, or 49.96 percent, according to the county Elections Office. Measure Y needs a majority to pass, and it now has its largest lead since election counting started. Measure Y would extend the previous voter-approved building height limit of 55 feet in most areas of the city and density limit of 50 units per acre in the city for 10 years.
Michael Weinhauer, a spokesman for San Mateans for Responsive Government, a group for Measure Y, was happy with the recent update and hopeful the numbers would continue in the same direction.
“We love where the trend is going, and it’s restored some of our faith in democracy,” he said.
Weinhauer said his side was mostly volunteers and a small dedicated team committed to energizing San Mateo and ensuring people got the chance to vote on the issue. He said he was thrilled an energized and informed voter base can compete and hopefully win against big money. Measure Y supporters got more than 7,000 signatures in 2018 to place on the ballot the extension of Measure P, which was a 2004 extension of Measure H from 1991.
Weinhauer said his side was still looking at their options on securing votes despite the lead. He said if there were any options to hold or grow their advantage, they would consider them.
San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals was against Measure Y but said he would respect the voter’s decision no matter what they decided. He said the close vote showed some people were still hesitant about extreme growth, while a lot of voters recognized the city needs to build housing for middle-income people who live and work in San Mateo.
“The clear message that I see from the vote is that there is no clear message,” Goethals said.
Goethals said the City Council would still work on its upcoming general plan and engage with people to understand their position on building height limits and housing, including why they voted for or against Measure Y. He hopes the general plan process helps San Mateo come up with solutions to building height limits.
A recount is possible with the Measure Y vote still so close. Weinhauer said his side would call for a recount if they lose. Leora Tanjuatco Ross, the associate director for the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, a group against Measure Y, on Tuesday said her side hadn’t decided if they will ask for a recount. The person or organization that asks for a recount would have to pay for it.
Chief Elections Officer Mark Church said a recount’s total cost depends on the situation, as it reflects the actual costs of the process. Factors can include how much time supervisors spend directly overseeing operations or which supervisor handles duties on a particular day. Church said the estimated daily cost for one recount board is approximately $2,100. The County Election Office can appoint additional boards if needed for the recount.
Church said a voter could choose the specific contest they would like recounted. They can also select the specific order in which they would like the precincts recounted.
Measure Y initially did not have enough votes to pass in the first update on Election Night. Votes for Measure Y have steadily chipped away at the no vote, and yes on Measure Y took the lead by 10 votes on Monday. The County Election Office website said there are still around 200 votes left to count on Nov. 18, plus any ballots postmarked after Election Day.
“We are still in the midst of canvassing the vote and counting ballots. The process by its very nature is fluid and the numbers are subject to change,” Church said.
In another close race, two candidates are close for the third open seat on the Millbrae City Council. Though You You Xue was in the lead in early counts, Anders Fung is now ahead by 33 votes.
Per election website..."In California, ballots are going to be accepted up to 17 days after Election Day, so long as they are postmarked on November 3rd."
Note: 'POSTMARKED on Nov. 3."
A true David and Goliath story.
