State fish and wildlife regulators will open the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season statewide two days before Christmas, giving people a chance to have crabs on tables before the holiday season ends.

Saturday’s announcement of the statewide opener ends delays that were put in place amid poor meat quality in northern areas and the potential for whale entanglement in coastal regions.

Officials say the Dec. 23 opener also gives anglers plenty of time for planning and to get their gear ready to have an orderly start to the fishery.

Regulators say data indicates most whales have started their annual migration out of the fishing grounds and the risk for entanglement is low.

Crabbers, however, are encouraged to avoid areas where whales are congregating, including around the canyon edges of Monterey, and between the Farallon Islands and Point Reyes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription