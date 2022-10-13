The San Mateo County Transit District Board of Directors unanimously appointed April Chan to be its next general manager/CEO, effective Nov. 1.
Chan is a 20-plus-year veteran of the agency, currently serving as acting deputy general manager/CEO. She will succeed acting general manager/CEO Carter Mau, who previously informed the board of his intent to retire in the coming months.
The district operates SamTrans fixed-route buses and Redi-Wheels and RediCoast paratransit. In her new role, Chan will also serve as executive director of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, which administers the Measure A transportation sales tax to fund transportation projects countywide. She will also be responsible for services provided by the district to both the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Authority, which owns and operates the Caltrain commuter railroad, and the San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Agency, according to SamTrans.
Chan has been an employee of the district since April 2000 in positions of increasing responsibility, rising through the ranks from senior planner, capital programming and grants to chief officer, planning, grants and Transportation Authority and acting deputy general manager, according to SamTrans.
SamTrans Director Jeff Gee, who chaired the recruitment committee for the Board, said: “Ms. Chan will be the first woman general manager/CEO of the district and is the district’s first permanent general manager/CEO to be promoted from within. Her appointment is testament to the board’s belief that this agency is headed in the right direction. Ms. Chan has a stellar reputation for working well with regional partners and is widely respected in the industry for her knowledge, professionalism and integrity.”
Chan is currently leading the planning effort for replacement of the SamTrans headquarters building, including development of replacement options suitable for potential public-private partnerships with developers. She will be working with Caltrain’s agency’s various leaders to negotiate a first-ever shared services agreement and responsible for the rollout and funding plan for the full electrification of the SamTrans fleet, according to the transit agency.
Chan’s initial contract includes a five-year term and an annual base salary of $350,000. Chan began her transportation career at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 1992. She has an undergraduate degree from San Francisco State University and a J.D. from the Santa Clara University School of Law, and is a resident of Foster City.
