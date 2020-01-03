Ray Iverson was sworn in Friday as chief of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department — the first transfer of command for the recently formed fire agency.
Father John Greene of St. Robert’s Catholic Church in San Bruno spoke about the badge pinned on Iverson as part of the ceremony.
“It’s an emblem of pride. It’s an emblem of courage. It’s an emblem of leadership,” Greene said.
The consolidated first district, which began operations in January 2019, serves San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City.
“We’ve done that,” Iverson said of consolidation. “We made it.”
“Welcome to 2020,” Iverson added. ”It’s time for us to look forward to the future.”
He joined the San Mateo Fire Department in 2015 as a deputy fire marshal.
Iverson, 47, succeeds retiring fire chief John Healy, who began his career at age 19 as a volunteer firefighter in Foster City.
Oakland Fire Chief Darin White attended the Friday ceremony and spoke after the event about Iverson.
“Ray is a visionary,” White said. “I’m proud to be associated with him.”
Retired San Mateo City fire chief Mike Keefe said of Iverson that, “He’s very well seasoned to be successful.”
A bagpiper played as part of the ceremony held in the chambers of the San Mateo City Council. Members of city councils for Foster City and Belmont attended the event.
District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall praised the new chief.
“He’s really driven,” Marshall said. “He’s one of the most collaborative people I’ve worked with.”
Iverson has a Bachelor of Science degree in fire administration and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.
Former San Mateo mayor Claire Mack, who attended the ceremony, spoke about Iverson taking the oath of office as the new chief.
“That’s America,” Mack said. “He’s America.”
“That’s what our country is about — diversity,” she said.
