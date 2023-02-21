A proposal to build an affordable housing project on city-owned land on El Camino Real in Belmont is moving closer to financial help from the city following City Council direction at its Feb. 14 meeting.

The council approved putting out bids for building demolition of the property at 870-900 El Camino Real and 800 Hill St. and adopting a resolution determining the property disposition met health and safety code standards. The property is near Belmont Hardware and has been vacant for more than a decade and was previously small retail, according to city staff.

