Belmont has adopted its final housing element draft that will provide a blueprint for future housing development in the city, with the document now sent to the state for approval.
The City Council approved the draft housing element at a Jan. 30 special meeting, with Councilmember Tom McCune absent. Several councilmembers noted the document provides a path to build more housing, especially affordable housing, so people can stay and are not priced out of the city.
“We have some really wonderful community members who are not able to stay here, and so that’s what we are hoping this aspirational document will address,” Belmont Mayor Julia Mates said.
The housing element is a state-mandated plan for how the city will accommodate 1,785 housing units over the next eight years in its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a significant increase from its previous cycle of 468. The growth is part of a state priority to increase housing stock. The city zoned for around 3,000 units to ensure a buffer and comply with state housing laws. RHNA numbers are assigned by the Association of Bay Area Governments, a Bay Area regional planning agency. The city is not required to build the housing but must provide zoning conditions so developers can. Cities that fail to turn in a housing element by the Jan. 31 deadline can see state funding withheld or lose local development control.
Vice Mayor Davina Hurt made clear one of her priorities was encouraging affordable housing to keep Belmont a diverse and vibrant community, noting housing has long been a council priority.
“I think, for the most part, we have done our best to promote housing along the transportation corridor, but we do need to sprinkle it throughout the entire city,” Hurt said.
The first draft sent to the state for review found HCD’s comments mainly were templates given to most cities, according to city staff. There were no requests to change the site inventory plan, a list of locations that ensures enough land is zoned to accommodate the city’s housing requirement. Belmont city staff said the state wanted to see more proactive work to address fair housing issues.
Belmont plans to zone most new housing units along El Camino Real and Old County Road due to its proximity to public transit, downtown, commercial areas and education areas. Another area that could see more development is the future downtown near the Belmont Caltrain station called the Belmont Village Specific Plan area. The Belmont Village Specific Plan will create a downtown center for the city built around the Belmont station and near the intersection of El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue, with mixed-use housing and more affordable housing. Belmont has identified 144 sites for potential use, primarily underutilized areas with parking lots and aging commercial properties. Belmont is mainly relying on known housing interest sites and pipeline developments in its plan.
Councilmember Robin Pang-Maganaris said there were many sites east and west of El Camino Real and asked if there were ways the city could guide and encourage development into areas west of El Camino Real. She expressed full support for the document, given many teachers she worked with while a principal in Belmont left for more affordable areas.
I watched some of our finest teachers leave the area because they could not afford to live here,” Pang-Maganaris said. “So to see our housing element strive towards increasing affordable housing is excellent.”
“I think this is an amazing plan, and I fully support it, Councilmember Gina Latimerlo said, noting the plan will work for current and future Belmont residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.