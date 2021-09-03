Multiple people were shot in an SUV early Friday, highway patrol officials said.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 280 in Daly City, California Highway Patrol told news outlets.
Officials didn’t immediately give an exact number of people wounded or their conditions.
Troopers later checked for evidence inside an SUV that came to a stop against a concrete wall on the highway’s shoulder. The vehicle’s windows appeared to have been shot out.
Southbound lanes on the freeway out of San Francisco were closed during the emergency response, but reopened in time for the morning commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.