A Moss Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly starting a small fire on a trail near Mavericks Beach, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a grass fire at the end of Mavericks Beach access trail in Pillar Point Tuesday at around 1:43 p.m. Someone had set a 2-acre fire on a portion of the hillside overlooking Pillar Point Harbor. The Harbormaster’s Office, Cal Fire, San Mateo County Parks and the Sheriff’s Office went to the area and put out the fire. John Ivazes, 58, was found lying on the ground near the fire. He had been seen earlier in the day constructing a large “peace” symbol out of pampas grass on the side of the hill. He admitted to starting the fire, which multiple witnesses who saw him light the fire confirmed, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ivazes was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of unlawfully starting a fire. His bail was set at $10,000.
There were no homes or buildings threatened, and no one was injured during the fire. The fire is an ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the fire to call (650) 363-4911. People can also remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
