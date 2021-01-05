A Millbrae transient who allegedly chased and threatened a 7-Eleven worker outside the store in Millbrae Jan. 3 has been arrested and charged with several felonies, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Wilbur Xavier Jones, 24, allegedly confronted the 7-Eleven store manager, a 60-year-old woman, outside the store and screamed he would kill her before chasing her around the parking lot, the DA’s Office said. The woman ran into the store and locked the doors, and Jones left the area. He then returned and saw the store manager again and lunged at her before she got out of the way and ran back into the store. Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office then found Jones and arrested him, according to prosecutors.
Jones had been a persistent trespasser at the 7-Eleven store in Millbrae at 401 El Camino Real. On Dec. 20, he was panhandling in parking lot and was told to leave by an employee. Jones allegedly punched the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then jumped on top of the man. A person walking by intervened, and deputies arrived and arrested Jones. The employee suffered significant bruising and swelling. When Jones was released from custody following the Dec. 20 incident, he returned Jan. 3 to the same 7-Eleven.
The case is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 15. Bail is set at $60,000, and Jones remains in custody.
