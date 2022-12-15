Ann Schneider

Maurice Goodman

In an unexpected break in its council rotation that had Gina Papan and Anders Fung next in line to be mayor and vice mayor, the Millbrae City Council instead voted 3-2 to name Ann Schneider mayor and Maurice Goodman vice mayor.

Angelina Cahalan and Goodman were sworn into office during Tuesday’s City Council meeting but minutes later, things got heated when Fung made a motion to vote in Papan and himself as the city’s mayor and vice mayor. It was an attempt to follow the city’s protocol, but they were blindsided when the motion failed and subsequent motions ended with the different result. Both Papan and Fung pleaded with the rest of the council to reconsider the motion that went against the city’s rotation, claiming it would be disruptive to go against protocol.

