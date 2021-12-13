In a split vote, the Millbrae City Council this week opted to move forward with five districts and a rotating mayor in its ongoing switch to district elections instead of four districts and a mayor elected by the entire city.
The chosen arrangement will preserve the current system in which the title of mayor is passed among councilmembers yearly. With the city’s switch to district elections, this will mean the mayor will represent a new district each year.
“Every councilmember from different backgrounds, ethnic backgrounds as well, should have an opportunity to serve as the leadership position within our city,” said Councilmember Anders Fung, who joined Mayor Ann Schneider and Councilmember Gina Papan in voting in favor of five districts.
Fung pointed to the reason for the switch to district election, an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act claiming the city’s at-large elections dilute minority groups’ abilities to elect their preferred candidates. A district-based system, according to the law, could promote diversity on the council by grouping like-minded communities within a district, empowering them to elect their preferred candidate.
Fung said potentially more diverse candidates elected in the new system should be able to also serve as mayor. Papan and Schneider agreed.
“I think giving people an opportunity to lead is important and really gives some equity,” said Papan. “I think what we need to emphasize too it is the least amount of change for the public, they’re kind of used to five members at this point in time.”
Councilmember Reuben Holober and Vice Mayor Anne Oliva said, however, that due to Millbrae’s relatively small size — just more than three square miles and 22,000 people — a four-district arrangement should be adopted to allow for the largest possible districts.
“The key is that we are so small, and to break it into the least amount of segments that we have to, I think is what weighs heavily on my decision,” said Oliva.
Holober said he would have like to have a member of the council elected by the whole city to have a “position for somebody who has to look out for the cities best interest overall, not just one of their neighborhood or their district.” He said allowing voters two votes, one for a councilmember to represent their district and one for the mayor, would also better enfranchise voters.
A city survey of 80 residents found that 41% of participants preferred five districts and 59% preferred four districts, according to City Manager Tom Williams. During the council’s meeting, a handful of members of the public spoke, the majority in favor of five districts.
Schneider said that while she supported five districts, her support was contingent on establishing clear rules and procedures for the rotation of mayor and vice mayor titles. Under the current system, the transfer of titles occurs only if a council consensus supporting the move can be reached.
The system has been a point of contention in the past for Schneider, who was denied her vice mayoral appointment in 2017 and 2018 as her colleagues cited unbecoming behavior. Schneider has since advocated for putting the rotation decision in the hands of voters.
With the number of districts decided, the city can now begin the map drawing process, establishing where district boundaries will lie. The city will hold a public workshop Dec. 18 at 623 Magnolia Ave. in the city’s temporary recreation center. The workshop will provide access to computers with district drawing software for public use.
District maps will be presented during a public hearing Jan. 11 and a public hearing Jan. 25 will be held to review maps further. The city hopes to adopt a map during a meeting Feb. 22.
Go to configuremillbrae.org for more information on the process or to submit feedback.
A city survey of 80 residents for a city of 22,000 or a 0.36% response rate is probably not statistically significant.
