A man arrested for driving a stolen car and evading San Mateo police and who eventually jumped into a pond in a condominium complex in Foster City last week again tried to flee on foot Sunday night while being taken to the hospital for a routine treatment, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:30 p.m. May 23, inmate Michael Robillard, 43, of Sacramento, was being transported to the San Mateo Medical Center and took off before entering. He allegedly took someone’s keys in an attempt to flee but didn’t actually drive off. He was located by sheriff’s deputies and San Mateo police officers near the Caltrain right-of-way at 36th Avenue and El Camino Real and taken in without incident. The person from whom he took the keys was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On May 18, he allegedly jumped into a pond in the Schooner Bay condominium complex Tuesday night to avoid arrest and later threatened to stab and shoot officers but finally coaxed out after about 90 minutes, according to police.
At about 9:05 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center and the driver sped off as they attempted to make an arrest. The man, identified as Robillard, drove around various parking lots in the shopping center before deciding to head into Foster City where he allegedly crashed the car into a tree and fled on foot into the complex’s waist-deep pond. While there, he threatened suicide as well, according to police.
He had an outstanding felony warrant for multiple robberies in Alameda County as well as a parolee at large warrant for first degree robbery. Crisis negotiators and crisis intervention trained officers negotiated with the suspect, which led the successful outcome, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.