A man wanted for assaulting a 66-year-old clerk at the 7-Eleven on Holly Street in San Carlos Nov. 9, 2019, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 1, in South San Francisco while sitting in his car, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Odell Ulisesat Sala, 30, of San Jose, was arrested at the Walgreens at 399 El Camino Real on an outstanding warrant for the alleged crime in San Carlos. In that incident, the clerk was assaulted at 2 a.m. and taken to the hospital for a cut. The suspect, alleged to be Sala, fled the scene. The San Mateo County Investigations Bureau took over the case and obtained the $125,000 felony search warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
