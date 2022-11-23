A 60-year-old San Mateo County man who molested nine children over 30 years in Menlo Park has been sentenced to 165 years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Randolph Michael Haldeman befriended the children and their families at a local swimming pool as a photographer and through his connection with the Big Brother Program, prosecutors said. The first incident occurred in 1988 and the last in 2018. He was found guilty in May on 15 felony counts, including child molestation, forcible lewd acts with a child and felony contact with a child for a lewd act.
