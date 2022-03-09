A road rage incident in Millbrae that escalated into a baseball bat attack on a man on Highway 101 has resulted in the arrest of Joseph Franco, 26, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Franco is accused of stopping in front of another man’s car after the two had made obscene gestures at each other and hitting the victim’s windshield with a baseball bat, the DA’s Office said. The windshield exploded, and when the driver got out, Franco allegedly chased him and threatened to hit him with the bat, the DA’s Office said.
The driver pulled out a pocketknife, causing Franco to back off. The DA’s Office said Franco then fled in his car, with Franco claiming he acted in self-defense. There were four people in the victim’s car.
The incident occurred 1 p.m. March 4 on the Highway 101 overpass in Millbrae. The next court date is March 9 for initial felony arraignment. Bail is at $10,000, with Franco still in custody.
