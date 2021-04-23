A 29-year-old San Francisco man was arrested after a shooting on Highway 101 in San Mateo County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The noninjury shooting was reported Monday on northbound Highway 101 near Marsh Road and investigators eventually identified the suspect as Derrick Roberts, who was arrested Thursday and had an illegal firearm in his vehicle with a spent casing, CHP officials said.
Detectives then served a search warrant at Roberts’ home in San Francisco and found three additional illegal guns — a pistol, semiautomatic shotgun and an AR-15 rifle — along with several hundred rounds of ammunition.
Roberts allegedly confessed to the shooting and was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting from a motor vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to the CHP.
