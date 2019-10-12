A Redwood City man was taken into custody Friday morning after threatening a Kaiser Hospital emergency room employee with a knife while also having a replica handgun, according to police.
At approximately 6:33 a.m. Oct. 11, Redwood City police officers responded within two minutes to a report of an active shooter inside the emergency room located at 1100 Veterans Blvd. The person reporting the incident said shots were heard and that a man was brandishing a knife in the hospital lobby. Officers later determined that no shots were fired, according to police.
The man, identified as Thomas Smith, 56, immediately complied with officers’ commands and dropped both the large knife and replica gun. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.
Smith was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor, self-inflicted injury and he was later booked into the San Mateo County Jail for various charges including attempted murder, brandishing a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats.
Redwood City Police Department Detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Ed Conover at (650) 780-7159.
