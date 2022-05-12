Daily Journal local education generic logo

Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.

Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they “represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve.”

Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.

More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.

