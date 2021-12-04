As part of a Women’s Leadership Speaking Series, students at Belmont’s Notre Dame High School were offered tips for success and overcoming hurdles from California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, the first woman to be elected to the role in the history of the state.
“As a student who is involved in politics and hopes to fill her shoes one day, it is an incredible opportunity to hear from our lieutenant governor,” Notre Dame High School junior Lauren Fitzgerald, who introduced Kounalakis during the event, said in a press release.
Kounalakis, who also served as ambassador to Hungary during former President Barack Obama’s administration, spoke to students through Zoom on Friday, Dec. 3, about her career path and shared her thoughts on public service. The talk was one of many arranged for the school’s new yearlong Women’s Leadership Speaking Series program.
Head of School Dr. Linda Kern shared her excitement for the speaker series in the press release, noting the program has been designed to provide students with the opportunity to learn from women who have been influential in their fields of work.
“Our speakers share their personal and career journeys, as well as the invaluable leadership skills they have developed along the way,” Kern said. “We’re excited to welcome these extraordinary women, and we’re grateful for their dedication to mentoring and inspiring our young women at NDB.”
