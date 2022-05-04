San Mateo County received more funding Wednesday toward constructing its 240-unit navigation center, a key component of its plan to end homelessness this year.
At the center’s construction site in Redwood City, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, held a news conference Wednesday to present $500,000 for the project. The money comes from a federal Community Project Funding grant that Speier secured.
“It’s a way of saying what we know to be true in San Mateo County, which is that we are compassionate, that we are committed to making sure that everyone who needs a place to call home will have a place to call home,” Speier said.
The $57 million project will provide 240 temporary living units and support services to people experiencing homelessness. Construction is expected to be complete at the end of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.