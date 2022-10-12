Hoax phone calls about intruders on campus prompted the lockdown of at least four high schools in the Bay Area on Wednesday morning.
Woodside High School and South San Francisco High School in San Mateo County both reported the hoax calls, and similar calls prompted emergency responses at Lincoln High School in San Jose and a high school in Fremont.
The one in Woodside was reported shortly after 10 a.m. alleging a possible active shooter on the campus.
San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the campus before determining there was no threat to public safety.
The call that prompted the South San Francisco High School lockdown had said an intruder was on campus, and police responded and found no threat, according to the South San Francisco Unified School District.
The lockdown was lifted and school was resuming as regularly scheduled, but school district officials said parents who prefer to keep their student at home for the rest of the day will have it considered an excused absence.
The Fremont call was reported around 11:15 a.m. talking about a shooting on campus, while San Jose police said their response to Lincoln High was reported around 10:55 a.m.
All of the calls were unfounded and investigators have not said if any of them were related.
