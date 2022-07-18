Police officers are investigating two cases of theft at a Pacifica high school and elementary school, the Pacifica Police Department announced on Friday.

On July 13, police responded to reports of a Pride flag being stolen at Oceana High School. A school administrator said the flag was taken from the flag pole next to the gymnasium, according to police.

The following day, administrators from the after-school program at Sunset Ridge School called the police after two portable classrooms were broken into and several electronics were stolen. Police said one classroom was completely ransacked, and inside there was a doll with a swatstika scribbled on its forehead.

'These types of hateful incidents will not be tolerated in our community and we are seeking the public’s help in identifying the responsible persons,” stated police Captain Bill Glasgo.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription