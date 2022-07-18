Police officers are investigating two cases of theft at a Pacifica high school and elementary school, the Pacifica Police Department announced on Friday.
On July 13, police responded to reports of a Pride flag being stolen at Oceana High School. A school administrator said the flag was taken from the flag pole next to the gymnasium, according to police.
The following day, administrators from the after-school program at Sunset Ridge School called the police after two portable classrooms were broken into and several electronics were stolen. Police said one classroom was completely ransacked, and inside there was a doll with a swatstika scribbled on its forehead.
'These types of hateful incidents will not be tolerated in our community and we are seeking the public’s help in identifying the responsible persons,” stated police Captain Bill Glasgo.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.
