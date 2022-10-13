The Half Moon Bay City Council is considering passing an ordinance limiting public feeding of carnivorous birds and feral cats, citing public health and environmental concerns posed by residents.
“People may feel like they are doing something nice for the animals, but it is harmful to the wildlife as individuals members and their populations, along with populations of other animals,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said.
The ordinance would target birds like ravens and crows, with residents arguing overfeeding hurts the local environment and other bird species, altering behaviors and the ecosystem. Residents at the council’s Oct. 4 council meeting advocated for a local ordinance to restrict the feeding of carnivorous birds in Half Moon Bay, with the council agreeing to take up the issue. Ravens have curved beaks, and are bigger than crows.
According to a city staff report, there are several concerns with overfeeding animals following consultation with local bird experts. Regular feeding can lead to large concentrations of ravens and crows and an abnormal increase in certain species that can harm the ecosystem. An increased population leads to greater competition for food and habitat with local raptor groups and a loss of the species in the coastal bluff area, hurting other habitats, according to the staff report. Raptors are birds of prey like falcons, eagles and hawks. The Wavecrest Open Space, a bird-watching area along the Half Moon Bay coast, is an important site on the coast for wintering raptors. Raptors often come to Wavecrest during the non-breeding season from fall into early spring, using the flat fields to catch rodents. Local raptor species include white-tailed kites, northern harriers, turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks.
While the state has regulations prohibiting wildlife feeding, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has limited resources for enforcement, prompting the city to look at an ordinance. City staff said logistics and enforcement are the primary barriers to effective regulations.
“We know there are several folks also actively feeding the feral cat population, which is having some detrimental impacts to the native wildlife and the bird population,” Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
The council favored a combination of an ordinance, enforcement and education to address feeding and nesting concerns. Brownstone said it only took a few people feeding raccoons near his neighborhood for it to go from a problem to a public nuisance. Brownstone favored a relatively high violation fee and signs on outdoor trails to help promote compliance, comparing it to signs asking people to leash their dogs.
“It sounds like people have been warned, and the best way to handle that is to have a strong ordinance that could be enforced, and it sounds like people know who it needs to be enforced against,” Brownstone said.
Vice Mayor Deborah Penrose said an ordinance was needed but wanted more education and outreach. She suggested a visit from the Peninsula Humane Society to council meetings and city events to answer questions from the public. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez had seen people feed feral cats and birds. Still, he noted that many do it to help the animals and foster a connection.
“They might not understand how damaging that can be to other animal species,” Jimenez said, who favored an ordinance.
The city said it has already started on education and has reached out to Peninsula Humane Society about possible efforts.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback said he was not in general favor of intrusive ordinances but would think further about the issue before making any other public comments.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.