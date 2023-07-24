In preparation for the establishment of an Opportunity Center on the Coastside aimed at supporting Half Moon Bay small businesses and workers, the City Council has named the Chamber of Commerce as the manager of day-to-day operations.

Krystlyn Giedt

Krystlyn Giedt

The Opportunity Center of the Coastside will be funded through a county grant of $2.5 million from federal funding aimed at developing economic advancement centers to provide services for workers, small businesses and entrepreneurs. According to Krystlyn Giedt, the Half Moon Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO, the new agreement with the city will see the organization serve as a first point of contact for visitors and oversee economic development services for residents and businesses.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription