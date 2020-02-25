Jovhon Alexander Stewart, 29, was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at a Belmont apartment and is now facing 46 years to life in prison.
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday after deputy district attorney Vishal Jangla said in his closing argument that Stewart had to be the toughest guy in the room and so murdered 24-year-old Dejohn Jones on Aug. 5, 2017.
“The defendant executed the victim,” Jangla said.
Jones had gone to 566 Ralston Ave. near the Belmont post office to retrieve his TV set and other items from the apartment of his former girlfriend, the prosecutor said.
Jones walked by Stewart, a guest along with several others at the one-bedroom apartment, and paid him no attention — which angered Stewart, who had lived in Oakland, the deputy D.A. said. In a later call from jail, Stewart said normally someone would back down, Jangla told jurors.
“This would never happen in Oakland,” Steward said in the conversation, Jangla recounted.
But Jones didn’t submit, the prosecutor said.
“It cost him his life,” Jangla said.
Defense attorney Connie O’Brien, during her closing argument, had said an argument over Jones’ 5 a.m. arrival at the apartment escalated into a fight and a struggle over Stewart’s gun.
Jones was shot as he charged outside toward his car where Stewart likely thought Jones had a firearm, O’Brien said.
A witness said that after Stewart spoke of having a gun, Jones responded “I have a fat hammer, too,” O’Brien stated.
Stewart, who will be sentenced March 18, was found guilty of witness intimidation as well as second-degree murder.
Prosecutor Jangla had said the defendant, while in jail after his arrest, sought to intimidate a witness and told her “I got my ears to the streets.”
Stewart told the woman to keep her mouth closed and that anyone coming to court best believe they’re getting whacked too, Jangla said.
The prosecutor called for justice for the murdered Dejohn Jones.
“The code of the streets will not stand,” Jangla told jurors.
