STATE GOVERNMENT
• State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, had three housing bills pass the Assembly Local Government Committee. Senate bills 478, 477 and 10 passed by votes of 5-2, 8-0 and 6-1 respectively, and will now head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
SB 10 creates a voluntary, streamlined process for cities to zone for missing middle multiunit housing. This legislation allows cities to upzone nonsprawl areas close to transit or in existing urbanized locations up to 10-unit buildings.
SB 478, the Housing Opportunity Act, ensures that when cities zone for small apartment buildings — between 3 and 10 units — those buildings are not effectively banned via extreme and restrictive square footage caps. SB 478 also provides that cities cannot deny a project solely on the basis that the lot size does not meet the local agency’s requirements for minimum lot size. SB 477, the Housing Data Act, strengthens California’s housing data collection so the state and public can better understand the impact of state housing laws and determine the progress made by various cities and counties in meeting regional housing goals, according to Wiener’s office.
