A gas main leak in San Mateo on Monday was capped after briefly forcing nearby residents to shelter in place, police said.
San Mateo police initially sent out an advisory shortly before 12:45 p.m. about the leak that prompted the closure of Bridgepointe Parkway and residents of the nearby Bridgepointe Apartments to shelter in place.
Police sent out an update shortly after 1:50 p.m. saying the leak had been capped and the road has reopened, although one westbound lane remained closed as crews finish repair work.
