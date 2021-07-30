Three suspects were arrested this week for attacking a man in a South San Francisco hotel room and stealing his French bulldog puppy last month, police said Friday.
South San Francisco police did not release the names of the suspects, who officers arrested Wednesday in Fremont.
The theft of the dog was reported around 11:30 p.m. on June 29 at a hotel in the 300 block of South Airport Boulevard.
The suspects forced their way into the victim’s room, struck him with a weapon and stole his 8-month-old bulldog, according to police.
Investigators were able to recover the dog and returned it to the owner following the arrests.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Richard Amador at (650) 207-9323.
Hey Bay City News Service, you forgot a few important things… What’s the name of the cutie pie bulldog? Was Frenchie in good condition or held for ransom? Throw the book at these criminals, including dognapping. Very glad to see the dog returned to their guardian.
