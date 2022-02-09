A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Atherton, one of approximately 1,000 structures the famed architect produced in his lifetime, is set to be listed for sale next month with an $8 million price tag.
Called the Arthur Mathews House (named for its original owner who commissioned the residence) the single-story home at 83 Wisteria Way was completed in 1952 and spans 1,940-square-feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Built in the Usonian-style with an open floor plan, the layout is configured in the shape of a partial hexagon with walls meeting at 120 degree or 60 degree angles. A wing containing the living and dining areas looks out to a terrace and pool from a wall of windows.
“You definitely feel the design, you feel that raw organic architecture,” Monique Lombardelli said, the listing agent who specializes in mid-century modern homes. “It’s an amazing house, there’s something about these homes that really have spirit.”
Lombardelli said the home will be sold furnished with its original Danish modern furniture and built-ins. Surrounding gardens were designed by Thomas Church, a famous landscape architect at the time.
Usonian-style homes, a term first used by Wright, were built for the emerging midincome suburban lifestyle and are often characterized by flat roofs with redwood and brick materials.
“These homes are really special, there’s a huge following,” Lombardelli said. “A lot of these designs you can’t replicate because of current building codes.”
The home sits on 0.97 acres on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in the Lindenwood neighborhood in Atherton. Median prices for homes sold in the Atherton were just shy of $8 million last year, based on 103 listings.
The home was sold only once before, in 1969 when it fetched $75,000.
Photos of the interior are not yet available as the home is being prepped for the market.
