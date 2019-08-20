Foster City has appointed police Capt. Tracy Avelar to be its new police chief, making her the first woman to hold the position in the city’s history.
“I’m extremely proud of her and Foster City to have its first female police chief,” said Mayor Sam Hindi. “We need more women representation in every aspect of our government.”
Avelar is a 17-year veteran of the Foster City Police Department and will replace retiring Chief Joe Pierucci in November.
“The men and women of the Foster City Police Department are true professionals with an unending desire to serve. I am honored and excited to be selected to lead the agency and build on our tradition of serving Foster City through community partnerships and engagement,” Avelar said in a statement.
Avelar has been one of the department’s two police captains for the past two years. Prior to her current role she worked in youth services, where she taught at elementary and middle schools and investigated crimes committed by and against juveniles, and also served as a field training officer, tactical communications instructor and Special Olympics torch run coordinator, according to the city’s website.
Avelar also served as administrative sergeant, where she oversaw hiring, department general orders, crime prevention youth services, property and evidence. As a lieutenant, she managed the field training program, training, the traffic bureau and SWAT commander, according to the website.
Hindi said Avelar embodies the community policing culture of the department.
“Community policing is the culture in our police department. They’re involved in the community, service clubs and events etc. So it’s not just about being police, they’re members of the community and Tracy exemplifies that,” he said. “I think she’ll do a fantastic job.”
Avelar was born in Daly City and currently lives in Dublin with her husband Tony and their children, Gabriella and Adrianna. Avelar’s adult children Daryle and Hunter are a Navy veteran and Boise State graduate respectively.
Avelar was initially drawn to Foster City because her in-laws are 43-year residents of the city.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Union Institute and University and a master’s degree from Naval Postgraduate School.
City Manager Jeff Moneda praised Avela’s work ethic and looks forward to working with her in her new role.
“Capt. Avelar displays excellent work ethics, integrity, collaborative skills and vision for the next generation of our community,” he said. “I am confident that she will do well and succeed in her new role as police chief and fit very well with the team.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.