A collaborative effort with the federal government to protect Foster City from sea level rise, flooding and climate change took a step forward with the House Committee on Appropriations agreeing to allocate $988,600 toward the Levee Improvements Project, city officials announced this week.
The federal grant is intended to help alleviate the taxpayer burden for Foster City residents who in 2018 supported Measure P, the $90 million general obligation bond financing construction of the city’s largest ever infrastructure project. The proposal has passed the House and is slated to move onto the Senate for final approval. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, was integral to helping advance the grant as part of legislation that will total $16.9 million for 15 local community projects that she requested to help improve the lives of individuals and families, advance infrastructure needs, create jobs, and support the economy in California’s 14th congressional district. Speier also secured $54.5 million for San Francisco Bay restoration efforts, according to the city.
