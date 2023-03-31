Rainbow mural

Rendering of the new rainbow mural to be painted near the Millbrae train station.

A massive rainbow will be painted onto a corrugated wall near the Millbrae BART Station in an attempt to attract visitors and beautify the city, making it one of multiple public art installations at the newly constructed multiuse hotel and workplace hub.

The city has already installed an aluminum dog statue, a rearing horse statue, a water fountain and mural, a Harriet Tubman tribute statue and several other modern art designs in and around the BART plaza. The last remaining art project for the area — a 400-foot rainbow mural conceived by Lila Gemellos — was unanimously approved by the City Council during a March 28 meeting.

