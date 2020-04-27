San Mateo County launched a ballot-tracking tool Friday for residents who vote by mail and want to ensure their ballot is safely delivered.
The tracking system, which voters can access at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov, will send automated tracking updates via email, text messaging or voice call. Voters will receive updates when their county elections office has mailed, received and counted the voter’s ballot.
The tracking system will also send voters information about election deadlines, polling place changes as well as if there are any issues with a voter’s ballot.
