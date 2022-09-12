A complaint against San Mateo County and the Sheriff’s Office alleges jail inmate communications with attorneys are being surveilled without proper warning or notification, violating the First and Sixth amendments.

Carlos Bolanos

Carlos Bolanos

The complaint alleges the Sheriff’s Office has altered policies and procedures around attorney-client communication within San Mateo County jails and violates the privacy of attorney-client privilege. The Sheriff’s Office is using a new system from Smart Communications Holding of Florida that functions like emails but is monitored and read by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies. Ara Jabagchourian, who represents attorney clients, said the Sheriff’s Office had not implemented a blocking feature that prohibits reviewing confidential attorney messaging.

Frank Dal Porto

Frank Dal Porto

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription