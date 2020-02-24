One 18-year-old woman is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday and facing a DUI charge after a high-speed solo accident early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 3:18 a.m. Sunday, the CHP got the call of a solo vehicle, headed south on 101, having flown off the road “at freeway speed” into a utility pole. The car, an Audi sedan, rolled over, said CHP Officer Dave Morey.
The passenger in the Audi, a San Jose resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Morey said. The 18-year-old driver, also from San Jose, remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon with serious injuries, and will later be booked in jail on suspicion of felony DUI, he said.
