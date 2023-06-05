Caltrain’s operating and capital budgets remain balanced for the next two fiscal years, although subsequent future years remain financially uncertain, the transit agency’s staff announced at a June 1 meeting.

Much of the difficulty is due to the dip in financial and ridership numbers Caltrain faces following the pandemic, as many riders have yet to return to the level and frequency seen before 2020. To deal with the loss of revenue, Caltrain is using its Measure RR sales tax funds on operating expenses, which means less money for future capital projects related to rider experience, according to staff. Measure RR is a 2020 voter-passed sales tax that gives Caltrain a dedicated funding source for expenses beyond farebox revenue. Caltrain is delaying needed capital projects to ensure its budget is balanced in 2025, with around $48 million in deferred project costs in 2025, staff said at the meeting.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription