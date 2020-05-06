Citing fears of inconveniencing neighborhood residents, Burlingame officials voted against a proposal to block off certain streets to cars in favor of promoting walking, biking and other recreation during quarantine.
The Burlingame City Council could not reach consensus on an effort to close segments of Quesada Way, Paloma and Balboa avenues and Anita Road. They did agree to ban cars on Carolan Avenue, between Oak Grove Avenue and North Lane — by Burlingame High School.
In alignment with other local cities which closed streets to promote outdoor activity amid the stay-at-home order, Burlingame officials considered a more comprehensive plan — before backing away due to fears over posing challenges to residents.
“I just don’t think this is the best idea,” said Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran.
Instead, she favored considering banning cars along Burlingame Avenue, with hopes of helping restaurants and local merchants which will need more space to promote social distancing once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
Councilwoman Donna Colson shared a similar perspective.
“I think focusing on the avenue would actually help more people,” she said.
Ultimately, councilmen Michael Brownrigg and Ricardo Ortiz agreed, recognizing the concerns of some residents who claimed they felt the closures would attract crowds to their neighborhood and make it difficult to take essential trips.
Brownrigg suggested he could have favored the street shutdown proposal if it was a voluntary process, but he could not support a recommendation from the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee which would have disallowed traffic on identified thoroughfares.
“I feel uncomfortable taking on a program where, on a top-down basis, we close streets,” he said.
The safe streets concept was first implemented in Oakland and has since spread to cities throughout the country. San Mateo adopted the idea on recommendations by the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition, and Redwood City and Foster City approved the pilot program as well.
Brownrigg said he felt the initiative makes sense in densely populated communities. But in Burlingame, he questioned whether residents are facing challenges to find open space.
Alternatively, he feared banning cars could pose challenges to senior residents living on identified streets who need to get out of their car and move a barrier or cones each time they go to the grocery store or on another essential errand.
He also suspected restrictions on the stay-at-home order will be lifted in the coming weeks, making the street closures less necessary.
Mayor Emily Beach was the staunchest advocate for the proposal, suggesting it would be a good way to provide those walking or biking more space during a time when so many are seeking new ways to get fresh air and exercise.
“I think it’s a good idea,” she said.
Ultimately though, she failed to gather much support on the measure. She made a motion for approving the initiative throughout the city, but none of her colleagues joined. As a compromise, Brownrigg endorsed banning cars on the small segment of Carolan and the motion passed 4-1 with O’Brien dissenting.
Looking ahead, councilmembers instructed city officials to move quickly toward developing a plan for banning cars on Burlingame Avenue. Public Works Director Syed Murtuza suggested the downtown business improvement district would be best to lead such an effort.
“To have our businesses succeed, they are actually going to need more room. I think if we close off Burlingame Avenue for a few weeks, or through the summer, that is the better way to go,” O’Brien said.
