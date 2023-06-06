The San Carlos REI Co-op has been closed for weeks after crews discovered unnamed flooring material that requires professional removal. There’s no set date for when the store will reopen. 

In a statement sent out to store members late last week, REI representatives said “flooring materials” were discovered while other “routine store refresh” work was being done. It’s unclear what those materials were. Representatives did not respond to further inquiry. But they did say work to professionally remove the materials from the site will be done by certified experts and will begin soon. 

