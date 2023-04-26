A proposed research and development biotech campus at 101 Gull Drive has received approval from the South San Francisco Planning Commission to add building height and parking to plans.
The changes call for increasing the building from seven to nine stories and adding two levels to the parking garage, according to a staff report. The site is on 3.8 acres of property in the city’s East Side neighborhood and proposes the building go from around 166,000 square feet to 281,000 square feet. The proposal now calls for 574 spots instead of 419, going from the minimum standards required in a project to the maximum. According to a staff report, the project will reach around 160 feet tall. Developer Sanfo Group asked the Planning Commission to amend its 2022 approved entitlements at an April 20 meeting. The commission agreed to the changes without any criticism.
