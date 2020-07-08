Belmont officials are set to hold an online forum July 15 to gather input from the community on policing and public safety in the city.
“The goal of the forum is to listen to the community about the existing perceptions and experiences with the Belmont Police Department and the department’s interactions with the community,” the city said in a press release.
“This input will help guide the city’s efforts to advance policies and procedures that ensure safety and equity for all in Belmont,” according to the release.
The input will help guide the work of a Health in Policing subcommittee. Comprised of councilwomen Davina Hurt and Julia Mates, the subcommittee will review police protocol in a series of meetings to “support a forward-thinking public safety services aligned with community needs.”
Visit https://www.belmont.gov/our-city/city-government/city-council/city-council-creates-a-listening-forum-of-policing-in-belmont-copy/how-to-participate to register for the forum. To tune into the forum, visit https://zoom.us/j/92208312466. The Zoom ID is 922 0831 2466.
