A woman who police say sped off after they approached her white van stopped on Ralston Avenue in Belmont — and then screamed threats to kill officers when she was apprehended a half-mile away at a dead-end street — was held to answer Thursday on charges including drunken driving.
Cindy Susan Stanley, 55, of San Jose, will be arraigned March 20 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Belmont police testified at her preliminary hearing Thursday about Stanley’s vehicle stopped Jan 29 in the underpass on Ralston between El Camino Real and Old County Road. Officer first believed she had a medical emergency because she was unresponsive.
‘“We kept asking her, ‘Are you OK?’” Officer Michael Zarker said. “Is something wrong?”
Stanley accelerated her van, took off and Zarker ran to his patrol and pursued the van. Stanley went through stop signs, crossed a double yellow traffic line and drove at 55 mph through residential streets, according to courtroom testimony.
Zarker said he saw a big cloud of dust and the front of the van going about a foot in the air after Stanley struck a curb. She continued until Kedith Street, which dead-ends.
Zarker, his gun drawn, testified he approached the van.
“She was yelling a lot of swear words,” the officer said.
Stanley told him and other officers they were all going to die, Zarker said in court. Stanley had a strong odor of alcohol and was completely uncooperative, according to testimony.
She refused to perform field sobriety tests, answer any questions or take a chemical test, prosecutors said.
Officers obtained a search warrant to get the blood sample, according to prosecutors.
Judge Stephanie G. Garratt, in deciding to hold the defendant to answer on a DUI, said her blood alcohol level four hours after the incident was .10.
The legal limit for driving is .08.
Stanley was also held to answer for assault.
Officers testified they had to jump away from the van when Stanley sped away in the underpass.
She remains in custody on $50,000 bail.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.