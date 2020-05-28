With a downturn in air travel severely depleting airport revenue, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to grant funds to both the San Carlos and Half Moon Bay airports. 

A total of $99,000 will be granted to the airports through the CARES act, a federal grant program aimed at aiding businesses and individual citizens facing hardship due to COVID-19 with $100 million reserved for general aviation airports. 

The San Carlos and Half Moon Bay airports provide a mix of business and educational functions, and assist with emergency services such as air-ambulances, medivac flights, law enforcement and homeland security patrols and disaster relief assistance.  

The airports have experienced an approximate 90% reduction in operation and revenue according to an April 2020 report resulting in the delay or cancelation of projects and purchases. Both airports are self-funded through business fees and airport use according to their websites.

Passing the resolution had no impact on the county general fund.

