Developers of an entirely affordable housing plan cleared another hurdle after the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request and amendments to a Local Coastal Plan — despite substantial dissent from residents.
MidPen Housing Corporation, the Foster City-based developers behind the residential plans, requested that supervisors rezone the vacant 11-acre parcel located in Moss Beach to allow for the development of 71 affordable units. Currently, zoning guidelines permit the development of 148 units, allowing a mix of 96 market-rate units and only 52 affordable units.
The zoning change reduces acre density from 13.6 dwelling units per acre to 6.5, leaving 54% of the parcel as open space. Development plans currently include 18 structures with two to four units included per two-story building. Supervisors approved amendments to the Local Coastal Program land use plan to require 100% of the units to be affordable rather than 35% as originally set in 1986.
Nearly a dozen individuals called into the remote meeting to deter the board from approving the measure due to concerns over the size of the development and potential traffic impacts. Some speakers implored the developers and county officials to not change the character of the neighborhood and said Sierra and Carlos streets, where the parcel sits, are smaller roads with light vehicle traffic and high pedestrian activity.
“Do not change our neighborhood. If you’re going to come in here with this ill-advised project and put in 71 units and all these people, do not route your traffic through Moss Beach,” said Chris Davis, a resident of the area who requested the developers create a direct route to Highway 1 from Carlos Street. “Do not change anything on Sierra Avenue. It’s a beautiful walk, people walk there, people don’t drive up and down that road ... there is no need to change that situation.”
Andrew Bielak, associate director for Housing Development at MidPen, said during his presentation that the reduction in project size would greatly reduce any traffic impacts during construction while also reducing water consumption and vegetation removal. Additionally, he said no removal of sensitive habitats would occur.
Those in favor of the development told supervisors the affordable housing units would be a welcomed addition to a community in need of below-market-rate homes. Speakers also said the development could be bigger, considering the acreage of the property, to accommodate more individuals looking for affordable housing.
“People are living in overcrowded conditions and are being pushed into unsafe living conditions or worse, into homelessness,” said Kelsey Banes, the executive director of the housing advocacy group Peninsula for Everyone. “This site ... was zoned for affordable housing before I was born ... and since being introduced in 2016 it’s only shrunk in size and we have heard that the opposition is still fierce for this project despite it shrinking which means fewer homes for fewer families in our community.”
With the rezoning amendments approved, MidPen staff will now have to take the proposed plans to the California Coastal Commission for an environmental review and approval. Following the commission's review, any recommended changes would be brought back to the board for an additional round of approvals. The board’s decision would then have to return to the commission for a legal review, at which point the amendments would take place.
