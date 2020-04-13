The Rev. Dr. Penny Nixon, with her spouse Annlee controlling the camera, along with a musician, live streams Easter Sunday service to the congregation of the Congregational Church of San Mateo via Facebook. The church was one of many across the globe where unconventional holiday celebrations were necessary to avoid the threat of COVID-19.
A unique holiday in San Mateo
- Nick Rose/Daily Journal
