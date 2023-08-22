Mountain lion

A mountain lion was spotted in the area of Vanessa Drive in San Mateo Friday morning.

Residential reports of a second reported mountain lion sighting in San Mateo are now believed to be of a bobcat, although it remains the second big cat spotted in the last week.

The animal was spotted on Aug. 20 at around 6 p.m. in the backyard of a home on the 4000 block of Kingridge Drive, according to a press release from the police department. The lion went from the backyard to the parking lot of a local church before disappearing. According to San Mateo police spokesperson Jeanine Luna, the animal was later determined to be a bobcat because it has a shorter tail and is smaller. People responded to a photo posted on social media by police to say they think it’s actually a bobcat, Luna said.

