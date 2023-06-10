Two men accused of robbing a cellphone from a victim at gunpoint in Millbrae Tuesday, June 6, were arrested Thursday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Jermaine Williams, 19, and Jevonte Powell, 18, both of San Francisco, allegedly arranged meetings with victims on a social media platform and robbed them of their property.
Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the vehicle from Tuesday’s robbery as a gray Acura and shared the information with neighboring law enforcement agencies. South San Francisco and San Bruno police departments issued a traffic stop to the identified vehicle and allegedly located a firearm inside it. Both men were arrested Thursday, June 8, and booked for a separate South San Francisco robbery case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office believes Williams and Powell are possibly suspects in other unreported or unidentified robberies. Anyone with information about these crimes associated with both men are encouraged to call (650) 599-1516 and speak to Detective G. Chong, or call (800) 547-2700 for the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line.
