The San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the formation of a new working committee formed to establish and implement sanitation best practices.
“Our location is the hub of biotech and high-tech innovation, surrounded by amazing natural beauty. When travel returns, we want travelers to feel confident that they have chosen to visit a region where sanitation and safety are a top priority,” John Hutar, bureau president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
The task force committee is made up of 26 members, representing establishments in the hotel, restaurant, retail, museum and attraction sectors. For more information contact Juan Camero at juan@visitsmcsv.com.
